Barton County Open Houses

Presented by the Great Plains Association of Realtors

Sunday, September 29th



110 North Wilhelm Avenue, Ellinwood

Price: $198,500

1:00P-3:00P

Keller Real Estate

CLICK FOR DETAILS



3202 Main St, Great Bend

Price: $187,900

1:00P-3:00P

Keller Real Estate

CLICK FOR DETAILS



2918 25th St, Great Bend

Price: $176,900

1:00P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

CLICK FOR DETAILS



103 N Wilhelm, Ellinwood

Price: $126,900

1:00P-2:30P

MPIRE Realty

CLICK FOR DETAILS



223 NE Baker St, Great Bend

Price: $109,900

1:00P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

CLICK FOR DETAILS

408 Beverly, Ellinwood

Price: $84,500

1:00P-2:30P

MPIRE Realty

CLICK FOR DETAILS



725 Wilson St, Great Bend

Price: $79,900

1:00P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

CLICK FOR DETAILS



2401 Paseo Dr, Great Bend

Price: $74,000

1:00P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

CLICK FOR DETAILS

More Great Listings from your Local Realtors!