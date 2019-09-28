Tips help police arrest Kan. felon wanted for stabbing woman

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue to investigate a September 23, stabbing in Wichita that left a 28-year-old woman in critical condition and have made an arrest.

Following a release of home security camera video and a photo of the suspect’s shirt, police received enough information from citizens to arrest 30-year-old Wade Dunn on requested charges of attempted first degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon and a federal warrant from the U.S. Marshal’s office, according to Police Chief Gordon Ramsay.

Police arrested him early Saturday without incident.

Dunn is a convicted felon and has previous convictions for Criminal threat, theft and burglary, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The victim remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit but has been able to talk to investigators, according to Ramsay. There is no connection between the victim and the suspect.

Ramsay thanked citizens for their tips in helping them make the arrest.