Sunday Weather

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a south wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 82. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.