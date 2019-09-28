Reward offered, FBI working to identify Kan. bank robbery suspect

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of bank robbery and have released new security camera images of the suspect.

Just after 2:30 p.m. September 16, police responded to a bank robbery call at the Fidelity Bank in the 2100 block of North Bradley Fair in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, officers contacted employees who reported a suspect entering the bank and handing a note to a teller indicating a gun. Money was given to the suspect who then fled the business on foot. There were no injuries in this case.

Police and the FBI are still working to identify the suspect. We’re asking for tips to be submitted to Crime Stoppers. If a tip leads to an arrest, the tipster will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.