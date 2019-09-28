Moran’s FY 2020 Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill passes

From U.S. Senator Jerry Moran’s Office…

The Senate Committee on Appropriations approved Chairman Jerry Moran’s (R-Kan.) FY2020 Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies (CJS) Appropriations Act this week. The FY2020 CJS Appropriations Act funds the U.S. Departments of Commerce and Justice, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the National Science Foundation, and related agencies.

“I take my role of being a responsible steward of taxpayer dollars very seriously and I’m pleased this bill is fiscally responsible and prioritizes key investments for public safety, law enforcement, rural broadband, aerospace initiatives and infrastructure, the National Science Foundation, NASA and a number of additional programs important to Kansans,” said Chairman Moran. “In addition, this bill accelerates the goal of returning American astronauts to the moon, cements America’s leadership in space exploration and includes important resources for STEM Education programs to inspire the next generation of scientists.”

“This legislation will also provide a pay raise for law enforcement and continue to fund important programs to keep communities in Kansas safe,” continued Chairman Moran. “This includes programs created by the STOP School Violence Act and resources to conduct “Operation Triple Bean” and “Operation Save a Casing.” Kansans will benefit from this legislation for many years to come, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to get this measure to the President’s desk.”

For a full summary of the FY2020 Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, click here.