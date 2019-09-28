Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

September 30, 2019 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the Monday, September 23, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of September 16, 2019, and ending September 30, 2019.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. CENTRAL KANSAS COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS: Fiscal Year 2019 Year End Outcomes:

-The Kansas Community Corrections Act provides grants to Kansas Counties to develop and maintain a range of programs for adult offenders assigned to Community Corrections agencies. A Comprehensive Plan (grant application) was submitted that set the goals for FY2019. The Year End Outcomes then sets out the results at the close of the year and require the review and approval of the Barton County Commissioners, as the Administrative County for the District to which the plan pertains. Amy Boxberger, CKCC Director, will present details.

C. COUNTY ENGINEER: Adjustment to the 2019 Biennial Bridge Inspection Fee:

-In November, 2018, the Commission authorized Kirkham Michael to perform the 2019 biennial bridge inspections at a cost of $32,930.00. Since that time, the Engineer’s Office has removed one bridge from the original list and added another two. These changes are reflected in a $911.00 increase to the final billing. Barry McManaman, County Engineer, will provide details.

D. KANSAS LEGISLATIVE POLICY GROUP: Voting Delegate:

-The Kansas Legislative Policy Group (KLPG) is a bi-partisan coalition of western Kansas counties with the common interest in the preservation of the counties tax base and retention of local control. The KLPG serves as a policy and decision-making body establishing legislative priorities at its annual meeting and providing speakers to address KLPG members about the important topics of the day. With the annual meeting set to begin on October 3, 2019, it is recommended that a Voting Delegate be appointed. Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, will provide details.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

-The Commission has been invited to the Annual Meeting of the Kansas Legislative Policy Group (KLPG). The meeting will begin at 2:00 p.m., October 3, 2019, and concludes at 3:00 p.m., October 4, 2019. The meeting will be held at the Comfort Inn, City Limits Convention Center, 2225 S Range, Colby, Kansas.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

9:30 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Department Head Meeting with the Commissioners. Department Head meetings are held in the Courthouse Conference Room, Room 101. After the Department Head meeting is closed, the Commission will return to their Chambers.

10:30 a.m. – Impound Lot and Holding Out of County Prisoners – Sheriff Brian Bellendir

11:00 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Crime Stoppers are scheduled for October 3, 2019.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, October 7, 2019.

VII. ADJOURN.