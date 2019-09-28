Changes to come for Great Bend Friday Night Lights in 2020

In light of the recent announcement from the Kansas State High School Activities Associations (KSHAA) on 2020 and 2021 football classification changes, Great Bend High School’s Athletic Director, David Meter, took some time this week to provide additional comments and insight on the shift.

In the fall of 2020, the GBHS Panther Football Program will move from 5A to 4A classification.

With the exception of Football, KSHAA member schools are divided into six classes calculated annually based on the total school population, 9-12 grades. Football classifications, however, are calculated on a two-year cycle and only consider enrollment numbers in grades 9-11.

“We’ve been a 5A school for some time,” said Meter. “However, class sizes fluctuate and changes in classification come with the territory.”

“The 2020 Football Schedule includes many familiar opponents. Next fall, the Panthers will take on Maize South, Hays, McPherson, Kapaun, Dodge City, Liberal, Goddard Eisenhower, and Garden City.

“All other athletic programs at GBHS will remain in the 5A classification and there will be no change to the teams that comprise the Western Athletic Conference,” Meter said.

For more information, please contact the Great Bend High School Activities Office at 620-793-1560.