BCYP Flatlander races coming up Oct. 19

From Barton County Young Professionals…

Join us in Great Bend for the 5th Annual Flatlander Half Marathon, Flatlander 10K, & YP5K Run/Walk on Saturday, Oct. 19. Proceeds will be used to sponsor fitness and wellness initiatives in Barton County via Be Well Barton County. This event is presented by the Barton County Young Professionals group along with several sponsoring partners and community members.

The races will start and finish in downtown Great Bend, and all three races will use a professionally chipped timing system provided by Timer Guys. Each participant receives a race t-shirt, a swag bag of goodies from our sponsors, a complimentary breakfast, along with free finish line photos published on our Facebook page after the event.

To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/KS/GreatBend/YP5KHalfMarathon. T-shirt sizes are not guaranteed for registrations after Oct. 1. Registration fees are $65 for the half marathon, $40

for the 10K, and $30 for the 5K.

RACE DAY SCHEDULE:

6 a.m. Registration Opens (Jack Kilby Square)

7:30 a.m. Half Marathon Shotgun Start

8:30 a.m. 5K & 10K Shotgun Start

8:30 a.m. Family Fun Zone Opens

9:30 a.m. 5K Award Ceremony

10 a.m. 10K Award Ceremony

10:15 a.m. Half Marathon Award Ceremony

For more information, find the Flatlander Half Marathon & YP5K (@FlatlanderHalf) on Facebook.

Barton County Young Professionals (BCYP) exists to provide leadership, networking & volunteer opportunities. BCYP is a free membership organization for anyone 21-40ish who lives or works in the Barton County area. Over 750 individuals currently participate in BCYP membership. To learn more about the benefits of membership or to see an event schedule, visit www.BartonYP.com or call the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development at 620-792-2401.