Weekend Weather

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 7 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy.

Tuesday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.