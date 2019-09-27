Weekend Weather

Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 7 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Saturday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy.
Tuesday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.
Tuesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.