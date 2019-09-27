Week 4 High School Football Scores (9/27/19)

Western Athletic Conference
Dodge City 24, Great Bend 21
Garden City 35, Hays 32
Wichita Southeast 33, Liberal 28
Central Kansas League
Hoisington 42, TMP 12
Larned 46, Pratt 15
Sterling 27, Lyons 12
Hesston 35, Smoky Valley 8
Andale 52, Haven 6
Hillsboro (1-2) @ Sacred Heart (0-3)
Halstead 44, Rock Creek 38
Holcomb 22, Nickerson 21 OT
Other Area 11-Man Games
Lakin 60, Ellinwood 21
La Crosse 42, Ellis 28
Concordia 44, Russell 18
Ellsworth 21, Minneapolis 12
Area 8-Man Games
Little River 48, Central Plains 0
Otis-Bison 46, Satanta 0
Macksville 46, St. John 0
Stafford 58, Chase 8
Spearville 54, Kinsley 8
Ness City 30, South Gray 7
Victoria 70, Lincoln 18
Hodgeman County 38, Kiowa County 26
Logan-Palco 54, Wilson 14
South Central 49, Udall 0
6 Man Football
Pawnee Heights 58, Ashland 46