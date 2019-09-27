Sheriff works to identify man who allegedly tried to lure boy into car

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating report of a man who allegedly tried to lure a grade school boy into his car just before 7:30 a.m. Friday in Saline County.

A Bennington school bus driver reported that when she stopped in the 600 block of East Shipton Road to pick up a student, the boy told her that a man tried to lure him into a car, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan

The school bus driver did not see the driver but saw the car described as a dirty black or dark green 1980s Pontiac Grand Prix or Grand Am.

The boy had come down the drive to wait for the bus when the car pulled up,.

When the man, who the boy described as a scruffy white male in his late 30s, attempted to lure the boy into the car, the boy started running back to his house until he saw the school bus pull up.

Soldan asked that anyone in the area with home surveillance video to please check the video for the car described and to contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 785-826-6500 if their video captured images of the car.