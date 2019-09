This Weekend on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

KVGB AND 97.7 WEEKEND PROGRAMMING – SATURDAY

MID-5:00 Coast to Coast with George Noory

5:00-6:00 ESPN Radio – “The Sporting Life with Jeremy Schapp”

6:00-8:00 ESPN Radio “Dari & Mel”

8:00-9:00 Agri-Shop

9:00-10:00 Health Information Please

10:00-11:00 “Kim Komando Show”

11:00-1:00 Live coverage of Barton Community College’s 50th Anniversary Celebration from the Barton campus.

1:00-5:30 College Day Day

5:30-9:30 Major League Baseball – Minnesota Twins @ Kansas City Royals

9:30-MID ESPN Radio – “Game Night”

SUNDAY

MID-5:00 Coast to Coast with George Noory

5:00-6:00 ESPN Radio – “Sporting Life with Jeremy Schapp”

6:00-7:00 ESPN Radio – “Best Week Ever”

7:00-8:00 “This Weekend with Gordon Deal”

8:05-8:30 Lutheran Hour

8:30-9:00 “Viewpoints”

9:00-11:30 Local Church Services and programming

11:30-12:00 “Info-Traks”

12:00-12:30 ESPN Radio – “Operation Football”

12:30-4:30 Major League Baseball – Minnesota Twins @ Kansas City Royals

4:30-9:00 ESPN Radio – “Football Frenzy”

9:00-MID ESPN Radio – “Game Night”