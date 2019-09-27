Rosewood Services to be recognized for being a woman-owned company

The Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Minority and Women Business Development will host its 35th Annual Minority and Women Business Awards Luncheon. The luncheon will be held in the Capitol Plaza Hotel’s Emerald Ballroom in Topeka on October 10, 2019, with doors opening at 11:20 am. The event will take place during Kansas Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week and will recognize 12 minority- and women-owned companies, three individuals and one corporation from across the state for their support and efforts to create new opportunities.

“Minority and women-owned businesses are an integral part of the Kansas economy,” said David Toland, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Commerce. “We greatly value the contributions these businesses and advocates provide to our state, from the jobs they create to the way they enrich communities and lives,” Toland said. “On behalf of Governor Kelly, the Department of Commerce and citizens across the state, thank you for keeping our economy strong and vibrant.”

Brooke Lennington from Topeka’s KSNT will emcee the event and the Washburn Rural High School Jazz Band will provide live music for attendees. Top sponsors of the luncheon include Evergy and Textron Aviation.

Registration for the luncheon is $45 per person or $360 for a table of eight. This event is open to the public, but registration is required and must be submitted by October 1. Please visit KansasCommerce.gov/MEDWeek to register or contact Rhonda Harris, Director of the Office of Minority and Women Business Development, at (785) 296-3425 or Rhonda.Harris@ks.gov.

Companies being recognized include:

Women-Owned Businesses

Construction Firm

CJ Industries, LLC

Kansas City, KS

Manufacturing Firm

Safely Delicious, LLC

Overland Park, KS

Professional Service Firm

Century Business Technologies, Inc.

Topeka, KS

Retail Firm

Monroe 816

Garnett, KS

Service Industry Firm

Rosewood Services

Great Bend, KS

Supplier Distributor Firm

Technology Group Solutions, LLC

Lenexa, KS

Minority-Owned Businesses

Construction Firm

CJR Construction Group, LLC

Overland Park, KS

Manufacturing Firm

Morning Light Kombucha

Hoyt, KS

Professional Service Firm

SnapIT Solutions, LLC

Overland Park, KS

Retail Firm

E & K Retail, Inc.

Leawood, KS

Service Industry Firm

Loving Arms Childcare and Preschool

Junction City, KS

Supplier/Distributor Firm

Perry’s Pork Rinds, LLC

Bronson, KS

Minority Business Advocate

Joyce Christanio

Sprint Corporation

Overland Park, KS

Women Business Advocate

Angela Motsinger

Motsinger CPA Tax & Accounting LLC

Lawrence, KS

Young Entrepreneur

Lindsey Watts

Smallville CrossFit

Fort Scott, KS

Corporation

Evergy

Topeka, KS