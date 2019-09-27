Rosewood Services to be recognized for being a woman-owned company

The Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Minority and Women Business Development will host its 35th Annual Minority and Women Business Awards Luncheon. The luncheon will be held in the Capitol Plaza Hotel’s Emerald Ballroom in Topeka on October 10, 2019, with doors opening at 11:20 am. The event will take place during Kansas Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week and will recognize 12 minority- and women-owned companies, three individuals and one corporation from across the state for their support and efforts to create new opportunities.
“Minority and women-owned businesses are an integral part of the Kansas economy,” said David Toland, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Commerce. “We greatly value the contributions these businesses and advocates provide to our state, from the jobs they create to the way they enrich communities and lives,” Toland said. “On behalf of Governor Kelly, the Department of Commerce and citizens across the state, thank you for keeping our economy strong and vibrant.”
Brooke Lennington from Topeka’s KSNT will emcee the event and the Washburn Rural High School Jazz Band will provide live music for attendees. Top sponsors of the luncheon include Evergy and Textron Aviation.
Registration for the luncheon is $45 per person or $360 for a table of eight. This event is open to the public, but registration is required and must be submitted by October 1. Please visit KansasCommerce.gov/MEDWeek to register or contact Rhonda Harris, Director of the Office of Minority and Women Business Development, at (785) 296-3425 or Rhonda.Harris@ks.gov.
Companies being recognized include:
Women-Owned Businesses
Construction Firm
CJ Industries, LLC
Kansas City, KS
Manufacturing Firm
Safely Delicious, LLC
Overland Park, KS
Professional Service Firm
Century Business Technologies, Inc.
Topeka, KS
Retail Firm
Monroe 816
Garnett, KS
Service Industry Firm
Rosewood Services
Great Bend, KS
Supplier Distributor Firm
Technology Group Solutions, LLC
Lenexa, KS
Minority-Owned Businesses
Construction Firm
CJR Construction Group, LLC
Overland Park, KS
Manufacturing Firm
Morning Light Kombucha
Hoyt, KS
Professional Service Firm
SnapIT Solutions, LLC
Overland Park, KS
Retail Firm
E & K Retail, Inc.
Leawood, KS
Service Industry Firm
Loving Arms Childcare and Preschool
Junction City, KS
Supplier/Distributor Firm
Perry’s Pork Rinds, LLC
Bronson, KS
Minority Business Advocate
Joyce Christanio
Sprint Corporation
Overland Park, KS
Women Business Advocate
Angela Motsinger
Motsinger CPA Tax & Accounting LLC
Lawrence, KS
Young Entrepreneur
Lindsey Watts
Smallville CrossFit
Fort Scott, KS
Corporation
Evergy
Topeka, KS