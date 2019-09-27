Police: Video shows suspect moments before Kan. woman stabbed

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing, are asking the public to help identify a suspect and have released new video images.

Just after noon Monday, police responded to report of a stabbing in the 7400 Block of East 17th Street North in Wichita, according to officer Paul Cruz.

Investigators have learned that an unknown suspect approached a 28-year-old woman who was standing by her vehicle. The suspect stabbed her multiple times and walked away on 17th Street and left the area.

Officers located the victim at the scene. EMS transported her to a local hospital where she remains in serious condition, according to Cruz.

Police believe this is a random act and Thursday released new video images of the suspect described as a white male, 40’s, 5-foot-9 in height and thin build. He has red to blond colored short hair, with a short beard and dark colored camouflage pants. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.