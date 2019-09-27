Police: Shots fired but no active shooter at Kan. high school

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a reported of shots fired that temporarily locked down East High School in Wichita, according to Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay.

Police responded to the report just after noon near Roe and Douglas Street. Two cars were involved in the shots fired as they were traveling southbound. Police do not know if students were in the cars. One passing vehicle had a window shot out, according to Ramsay. There are no reports of injuries.

East High School was immediately placed on lockdown. Due to social media interaction, there was some panic about an active shooter at the school, according to Ramsay. There is not and was not an active shooter incident at East High School. Police are now sure what or if the shooting had a connection to the school.