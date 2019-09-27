Police investigating crash that killed 8-year-old Kan. girl

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an accident that left a child dead just before 7p.m. Thursday.

According to officer Paul Cruz, a Lincoln Navigator driven by a 32-year-old woman was southbound on West Street and turned east onto Taft in front of a jeep SUV driven by 28-year-old man who was northbound on West Street. The vehicles collided, the Lincoln overturned and ejected an 8-year-old girl. She was transported to a local hospital where she died.

The Lincoln then collided with a Dodge Challenger driven by a 39-year-old man that was stopped on Taft at a red light.

In addition to the driver, the19-year-old man, a 5-year-old girl a 2-year-old girl and a 33-year-old woman were passengers in the Lincoln.

Cruz released no additional details Friday morning.