The Dodge City Red Demons built a 4-1 lead, then held on to defeat the Great Bend Panthers Thursday at Cavanaugh Field.

Jonathan Pasos and Oscar Martinez scored goals just a minute apart with 20:00 minutes left in regulation to make it a 4-3 game but the Panthers couldn’t get the tying goal in the net as they fall to 5-4 overall and 2-2 in the Western Athletic Conference. Dodge City is now 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the WAC.

The Panthers are back at home Tuesday to face Garden City.