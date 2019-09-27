Lady Panther win streak ends with two losses at home

The Great Bend Lady Panthers 8-game winning streak came to an end with two home losses to Hutchinson and Goddard Thursday.

In the first match, Great Bend battled tough against the 7th ranked Lady Lions before falling in three sets. The Lady Panthers won the first set 25-19 before Goddard came back to take the final two 25-19, 25-17.

Great Bend would also lose to Hutchinson in three sets with the Lady Salthawks winning the first match 25-17 before the Lady Panthers responded with a 25-12 victory in set two. Hutch took the final set 25-21.

Great Bend falls to 8-3 on the season as they now head to Tonganoxie for a tournament that starts Saturday morning.