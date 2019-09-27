KDOC highlights partnership during Barton 50th anniversary

The Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) is celebrating Barton Community College’s 50th anniversary by recognizing its partnership to bring educational opportunities to offenders in Kansas.

From fiscal years 2017 to 2019, 740 offenders have participated in educational training totaling 6,385 credit hours through Barton. Four offenders also have earned associate’s degrees in general studies.

Barton and the KDOC are providing offenders the opportunity to improve their chance for success upon release through vocational and education programming while incarcerated, said Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility Warden Don Langford.

“There is great value to public safety and reduction of recidivism in providing educational and vocational programs to offenders,” he said. “The KDOC and Barton are committed to the safe and successful return of offenders to our communities.”

Through a partnership with Baron, Larned and Ellsworth Correctional Facility offenders have the opportunity to receive their Kansas State High School Diploma, as well as certificates for WorkReady, Certiport IC3 Digital Literacy, Microsoft Office Specialist, National Center for Construction Education and Research-introductory craft skills, carpentry, welding, plumbing and Occupational Safety and Health Administration 10 Safety. Offenders also can earn credits towards an associate’s degree in general studies.

Barton is hosting a 50th Anniversary Open House Fall Fest on the Barton County Campus from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28.