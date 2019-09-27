Kansas woman dies after SUV crash, fire

GEARY COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 3p.m. Thursday in Geary County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Ford Explorer driven by Nancy C. Barnaby, 72, Manhattan, was northbound on Kansas 177 highway.

The SUV crossed over the center line, traveled into the west ditch, hit a culvert and went air bound.

After striking the ground, the SUV rolled and caught fire.

Barnaby was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Johnson Funeral home. Her seatbelt usage is unknown due to fire but suspected to be wearing it, according to the KHP.