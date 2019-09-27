Kansas sheriff’s deputy arrested for alleged theft

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged theft.

A theft occurred on September 5, at the Hidden Lake Golf Course, according Lt. Tim Myers with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities believed 23-year-old Sedgwick County Detention Deputy Alexander Whiteman took a range finder from the pro shop. During the investigation into the theft of the range finder, it was discovered Whiteman also took $320 in U.S. currency from a residence on the same day, according to Myers.

A warrant for Whiteman’s arrest was issued Friday and he was taken into custody on requested charges of theft. Whiteman has been employed by the Sheriff’s Office for approximately 2 years and 2 months.

He has been placed on administrative leave.