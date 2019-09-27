GREAT BEND – Jean Maureen Schlitter, 55, passed away September 26, 2019, at her home in Great Bend. She was born April 10, 1964, at Orange Co., California to Theodore Shelton and Helen Elizabeth (Green) Parker.

A Great Bend resident since 2007, previously living in California, Jean was a homemaker.

Survivors include, husband, Dennis of the home; one son, Curry Thompson of Manhattan; one daughter, Briana Thompson of Great Bend; four sisters; one brother; and three grandchildren.

There will be no services as cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to the Jean Schlitter Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

