GBCT to hold auditions for “Church Basement Ladies”

Great Bend Community Theatre will hold auditions for “Church Basement Ladies” on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 2 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Crest Theatre in Great Bend. Anyone who wishes to audition is welcome to attend one or both days.

The musical comedy, directed by Karen Kline-Martin and Vern Fryberger, has roles for one woman in her 20s, three women age 40 to 70 and one man age 40 or over. No preparation is necessary.

Performances will be Nov. 14, 15, 16 and 17.

“Church Basement Ladies” is a celebration of the church kitchen and the women who work there. It features four distinct characters and their relationships as they organize the food and the problems of a rural Minnesota church. From the elderly matriarch of the kitchen to the young bride-to-be learning the proper order of things, the show provides a touching, funny look at their lives as they handle a record breaking Christmas dinner, the funeral of a dear friend, a Hawaiian Easter fundraiser and a steaming hot July wedding. They stave off potential disasters, share and debate recipes, instruct the young, and keep the Pastor on due course while thoroughly enjoying (and tolerating) each other.

For questions, please contact Great Bend Community Theatre at 620-792-4228 or gbct.crest@gmail.com.