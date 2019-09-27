Friday Sports Headlines

DETROIT (AP) — Patrick Mahomes has led the Kansas City Chiefs to another strong start, setting records along the way. The reigning NFL MVP is the first player in league history to have at least 350 yards passing and three touchdown passes without an interception in three straight games. Mahomes is not coming to the Motor City cocky about his chances to match the mark after watching Detroit’s defense force three fumbles, recovering two of them, in a win at Philadelphia.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa-Iowa State game always draws enormous attention in the state, but this year talk has continued nearly two weeks after. More than Iowa’s one-point win, the focus has been on allegations Iowa State fans assaulted members of the Iowa band and an unrelated instance in which a fan has raised over $1 million for a children’s hospital after holding up a sign during a TV broadcast that pleaded for beer money. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has since honored that fan.

UNDATED (AP) — The Big 12 has long been a quarterback’s league. The conference has six Heisman Trophy winners in the last 18 seasons, and Oklahoma could possibly have a third in a row this year with graduate transfer Jalen Hurts. But the Big 12 also has a deep group of young quarterbacks leading offenses that can score points in a hurry. Texas is one of eight Big 12 teams that started non-seniors at quarterbacks in their last games, with junior Sam Ehlinger off to a record-setting pace.

UNDATED (AP) — Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts is aware that many consider him a top Heisman Trophy candidate. He just doesn’t care. Hurts leads the nation in passer efficiency and ranks 10th nationally in rushing yards per game, leading many to wonder if he can become the third straight Oklahoma quarterback to win the Heisman. He sees the hype as “rat poison” and is focused solely on the sixth-ranked Sooners’ matchup with Texas Tech on Saturday.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 24 Kansas State is coming off a bye week and looking to start its conference schedule with a win in first-year coach Chris Klieman’s opening Big 12 matchup. Oklahoma State is hoping to rebound after a close 36-30 loss to No. 11 Texas last week.

National Headlines

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) _ Jordan Howard scored three touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles handed the Packers their first loss by posting a 34-27 victory at Green Bay. Nigel Bradham picked off Aaron Rodgers’ pass in the end zone with 20 seconds left to secure the victory for the 2-2 Eagles. Rodgers completed his first 10 passes and finished 34 for 53 for 422 yards, two touchdowns and a fumble that set up a short Philadelphia scoring drive.

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) _ Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon took part yesterday in his first practice since the final day of minicamp on June 13. Gordon missed training camp and LA’s first three games as he held out for 65 days in the vain hopes of getting a new contract. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said he doubts Gordon would be ready to play this weekend, but he wants to assess his conditioning and agility during practices before making a final decision.

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Clint Hurdle hopes to return for what would be his 10th season as the Pittsburgh Pirates’ manager in 2020. Hurdle has two more years remaining on his current contract, but the Bucs began the day just 67-91 this season and 23-46 since the All-Star break. He is completing his ninth season with the ballclub and led Pittsburgh to three straight playoff berths from 2013-15.

ATLANTA (AP) _ The Georgia Tech men’s basketball team has been banned from postseason play this season and slapped with four years of probation. The punishment follows major recruiting violations committed by a former assistant coach and a former friend of coach Josh Pastner. The sanctions handed down Thursday by the NCAA also included a reduction in scholarships, limits on recruiting and a fine of $5,000 plus 2% of the program’s budget.

NAPA, Calif. (AP) _ Adam Scott and Andrew Landry share the lead heading into the second round of the PGA’s Safeway Open in Napa, California. Scott’s 7-under 65 yesterday included six birdies and an eagle to make up for an early bogey. Landry teed off 4 1/2 hours later and played bogey-free with seven birdies. Francesco Molinari and Matthew NeSmith are one stroke back and one ahead of Cameron Champ, Adam Long and Chris Baker shot 67.

Thursday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Minnesota 10 Detroit 4

Final Texas 7 Boston 5

Final Chi White Sox 8 Cleveland 0

Final Oakland 3 Seattle 1

Final L-A Angels 4 Houston 3 (12 Innings)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Milwaukee 5 Cincinnati 3

Final L-A Dodgers 1 San Diego 0

Final San Francisco 8 Colorado 3

Final Washington 6 Philadelphia 3

Final Miami 4 N-Y Mets 2

Final Pittsburgh 9 Chi Cubs 5

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 34 Green Bay 27