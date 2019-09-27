First-year teachers earn recognition for efforts, impact

USD 428 recently announced its nominees for the 2020 Kansas Horizon Award. Nominees are Stephanie Lomas, Jefferson Elementary School fifth-grade teacher, and Brandy Proffitt, Great Bend Middle School seventh-grade science teacher.

The Kansas Horizon Award program offers Kansas school districts an opportunity to honor exemplary first-year teachers whose performance distinguishes themselves as outstanding. Both teachers

are beginning their second year in USD 428.

“It was an easy decision to nominate Mrs. Lomas for the Horizon Award,” said Kip Wilson, principal of Jefferson Elementary School.

“She made an immediate impact on our building through her ability to relate to students and provide high quality instruction,” Wilson commented about Mrs. Lomas. “Her performance in the

classroom far exceeds her experience level.”

Speaking of Ms. Proffitt’s ability to establish positive relationships with students and tackle challenging curriculum, GBMS Principal David Reiser commented, saying, “She has a real gift to make

science interesting for kids.”

“You will notice this special talent the minute you walk into her classroom. The kids are engaged and interacting with the teacher on the lessons she has created.

“I am very excited to see what the future holds for Ms. Proffitt in this profession,” said Reiser.

The Kansas Horizon Award program, sponsored by the Kansas Department of Education, allows all school districts in the state an opportunity to nominate one elementary and one secondary teacher for the award. The Kansas Horizon Award Program is a regional competition. Nominations from school districts within the same U.S. congressional district will compete for statewide recognition.

Kansas Horizon Award winners will be announced January of 2020 and will be recognized at the KEEN State Education Conference, which takes place each February in Topeka.

Learn more about the Kansas Horizon Award Program at www.KSDE.org.