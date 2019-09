Cop Shop (9/26)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/26)

Traffic Arrest

At 10:15 a.m. a traffic arrest was conducted at 361 NW 50 Avenue.

EMS / Fire Assistance

At 11:45 a.m. EMS/Fire assistance was needed at N. US 281 Highway at MM 128.

Theft

At 1:10 p.m. a theft was reported in the 1000 block of NE 160 Avenue in Claflin.

Bomb Threat

At 3:10 p.m. a bomb threat was reported at 514 Cleveland Street.

Structure Fire

At 5:04 p.m. a fire was reported at 2106 27th Street.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/26)

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:56 p.m. an accident was reported at 11th Street & Main Street.

Bomb Threat

At 3:10 p.m. a bomb threat was reported at 514 Cleveland Street.

Cardiac / Respiratory Arrest

At 3:24 p.m. an officer handled the call at 811 Grant Street.

Structure Fire

At 5:04 p.m. a fire was reported at 2106 27th Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 5:39 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3503 10th Street.

EMS / Fire Assistance

At 5:43 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5210 10th Street Apt. 11.