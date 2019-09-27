Child hospitalized after shooting, suspect arrested in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities say one person has been arrested after a child was shot and wounded in a suburban Kansas City.

Officers in Independence, Missouri, responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police spokesman Officer John Syme says the shooting happened “during some type of altercation.” The child is in stable condition at a hospital.

The suspect was arrested more than 20 miles away at a restaurant in Kansas City. No other details were immediately released, including the child’s age or what led to the altercation.