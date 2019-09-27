Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/26)

BOOKED: Quincy L. McClain of Pretty Prairie on Ellinwood Police Department case for driving while suspended, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Trinity Galliart of Great Bend on serve sentence.

BOOKED: Thomas Alvis of Russell on Rush County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond. Rush County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Ernest Klima of Claflin on BTDC case for driving while suspended, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jared Sullivan for probation violation on Barton County District Court warrant with a bond of $1,850 cash only.

BOOKED: Alisha Myers on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Quincy L. McClain of Pretty Prairie on Ellinwood Police Department case for driving while suspended, posted $500 bond through Dyn-O-mite Bonding.

RELEASED: Tia McNett on $75,000 OR bond per judge Burgess.

RELEASED: Jason Kober of Great Bend on warrant on $1,500 OR bond per Judge Johnson.

RELEASED: Ernest Klima of Claflin on BTDC case for driving while suspended, posted bond through Ace Bail Bonding in the amount of $1,000 surety.

RELEASED: John Stark of Wichita on BCDC case for distribution of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, and felony obstruction, granted $100,000 bond through Judge Burgess.

RELEASED: Desiree Werth on driving while habitual violator, driving while revoked, and speeding case after receiving a $2,500 OR bond through BCDC Judge Burgess.

RELEASED: Lacy Glenn of Great Bend on GBPD case on distribution of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no drug stamp, posted bond of $10,000.