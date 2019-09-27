15-year-old boy wounded in drive-by shooting at Kan. home

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drive by shooting.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a drive-by shooting call at a residence in the 2500 block of north Burns in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. Upon arrival, officers observed bullet strikes to the home and shell casings.

A 34-year-old woman had transported her 15-year-old son to an area hospital who had been shot in his body for treatment of a non-life-threating injury. Several other individuals were at the home at the time of the incident but were not injured.

Police have not reported an arrest.