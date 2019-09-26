Wanted Kan. suspect chased woman, arrested after standoff

FINNEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man wanted on felony warrants after a standoff in Finney County.

On Wednesday afternoon, police were called to the area of 112 W. Kansas Avenue in Garden City for a disturbance involving a woman running into the store and a man, later identified as Javier Morales, chasing her, according to Sergeant Lana Urteaga.

Officers were able to track Morales to an apartment building at 1309 N Main Street in Garden City.

Officers were notified Morales held two outstanding Felony Warrants out of Ford County for Possession of Amphetamines, Possession of Methamphetamines, Aggravated Domestic Violence Battery, Aggravated Battery, and Possession of Paraphernalia, according to Urteaga.

The area was secured at 1:30 PM. The Garden City S.W.A.T. team made entry into the residence around 3p.m. and Morales came out of the residence just after 4p.m.. without incident.

The 1300 block of Main Street was not accessible to the public from 1:30 P.M. to 4:30 P.M. The Garden City Police Department notified the school district of the situation. The schools in the area were not locked down. Horace Good Middle School exited the school from alternate doors located away from the incident following the release of school, according to Urteaga.

Finney County EMS was on scene as a precaution. However; there were no injuries reported during this incident. An affidavit will be filed with the Finney County Attorney’s Office requesting the charge of Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer.