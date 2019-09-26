Thursday Sports Headlines

PHOENIX (AP) — Pinch-hitter Paul Goldschmidt grounded into a game-ending double play with two runners on the base and the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals fell short in a ninth-inning rally, losing to the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-7. The Cardinals ‘ division lead was cut to 1 ½ games over Milwaukee. St. Louis and Arizona were back on the field about 11 hours after the Diamondbacks’ 3-2 win in 19 innings.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josh Donaldson had a career-high three doubles while driving in four runs, Dansby Swanson had a career-high four hits and drove in two, and the NL East champion Braves cruised to a 10-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals. With their playoff seed secure and nothing on the line, the Braves sent reliever Josh Tomlin to the mound for his first start of the season. Sean Newcomb led a parade of six more relievers, helping the Braves snap a four-game losing streak to the Royals.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ravens coach John Harbaugh acknowledged the need to press for points against Kansas City last Sunday, knowing full well the Chiefs would be hard to stop. Perhaps no other team in the league forces their opponents to be quite so uncomfortable, even to the point of fundamentally altering their in-game strategy.

PHOENIX (AP) — St. Louis starting pitcher Michael Wacha left the Cardinals’ game against the Arizona Diamondbacks with right shoulder tightness. Wacha had a 2-0 count on Diamondbacks right fielder Abraham Almonte in the bottom of the second inning when a trainer came out to check on him. After a short conversation on the mound, Wacha and the trainer walked into the Cardinals dugout. Wacha was charged with two runs on four hits in 1 2/3 innings.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 24 Kansas State goes into its Big 12 opener at Oklahoma State undefeated under new coach Chris Klieman. The last time the Wildcats were 3-0 was 2015, and they lost their fourth game in their Big 12 opener that season at Stillwater. But this K-State team has the Big 12’s best defense, allowing 256 total yards and 13 points a game. Oklahoma State will be a test. The Cowboys have the league’s top rusher and top passer while averaging 534 yards and 45 points a game.

National Headlines

DETROIT (AP) _ The Minnesota Twins are AL Central champions for the first time since 2010 following a 5-1 win at Detroit. Randy Dobnak allowed one hit in six sparkling innings, but Minnesota trailed until Luis Arraez smacked a two-run homer in the seventh. Eddie Rosario also hit a two-run blast for the Twins, who were able to celebrate when Cleveland lost 8-3 to the Chicago White Sox.

CINCINNATI (AP) _ The Milwaukee Brewers wrapped up an NL playoff berth by winning for the 17th time in 19 games, a 9-2 rout of the Reds in Cincinnati. Ryan Braun belted a grand slam and Eric Thames immediately followed with a solo shot while the Brewers put together a six-run first inning. Jordan Lyles allowed two runs and three hits over five innings to help the Brew Crew pull within 1 ½ games of the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals.

NEW YORK (AP) _ Domingo Germán’s administrative leave under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy has been extended through the World Series, leaving the New York Yankees without their winningest pitcher for the postseason. Germán was placed on leave for seven days last Thursday for an alleged domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend last week. MLB and the players’ association agreed to the extension on today, ending his season. Germán was 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 24 starts and three relief appearances over 143 innings this year.

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Vázquez has been ordered held without bond following his arrest on multiple felony charges, including sexual assault of a minor. Vázquez was taken into custody last week by Pennsylvania State Police on an arrest warrant from Florida stemming from illicit electronic communication with an underage girl. A judge denied bond for the 28-year-old Vázquez during a brief hearing on Wednesday.

Wednesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Atlanta 10 Kansas City 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Minnesota 5 Detroit 1

Final Toronto 3 Baltimore 2

Final Tampa Bay 4 N-Y Yankees 0

Final Boston 10 Texas 3

Final Chi White Sox 8 Cleveland 3

Final Houston 3 Seattle 0

Final Oakland 3 L-A Angels 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Arizona 9 St. Louis 7

Final Milwaukee 9 Cincinnati 2

Final Washington 5 Philadelphia 2

Final N-Y Mets 10 Miami 3

Final Pittsburgh 4 Chi Cubs 2

Final San Francisco 2 Colorado 1

Final L-A Dodgers 6 San Diego 4

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Thur- Philadelphia at Green Bay 8:20 p.m.