SRCA Dragstrip is hanging on as it awaits replacement

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

This weekend marks the third to last Summit Points Race at the SRCA Dragstrip in Great Bend. Saturday, Sept. 28 will also include nostalgia Super Stockers from Colorado that feature cars from 1960 to 1972.

SRCA Board of Directors President Hank Denning says adding extra features to weekend races happen well in advance.

“This group of cars heard about Great Bend from a lot people in Denver that said they need to go to Great Bend’s track because it was so cool,” Denning said. “They contacted me last year.”

On Friday, Sept. 27 the gates open at 6 p.m. with the test and tune starting at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, Sept. 28, the gates open at noon and time trials begin at 2 p.m. The Super Stockers will run as their own series.

“If you want to see some of the original muscle car race cars from that era, these are all period correct and look just like what they did back then,” Denning said.

With a month left on this year’s racing season, Denning and other crew members are hoping to maintain the track the best they can.

The track was paved in 2000 and grounded and polished in 2012 because the SRCA did not have funds to repave the track. Denning says the track has aged out, and is hoping a Cost Share Program through the Kansas Department of Transportation works out for the City of Great Bend to replace the dragstrip. If not, Denning says there is a backup plan.

“I have been talking with people out of Texas and local people in Kansas, and they are trying to set up a foundation since the dragstrip is 501(c)3 non-profit organization,” said Denning. “There are some guys out there that really want this track to stay, so they are working on their end.”

Great Bend planned to submit the application for the grant that would do a full-depth replacement of the dragstrip and resurface most of 10th Street. KDOT would cover 75 percent of the construction costs on the proposed $3.39 million project. City officials expect to know the outcome of the application by the end of October.