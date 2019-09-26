Police: Kan. sex offender tried to take woman’s purse outside grocery store

HUTCHINSON —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a registered Kansas sex offender for alleged robbery.

Just after 5p.m. Tuesday, police say Trae Taylor tried to take a woman’s purse outside Dillons at 725 E. 4th Street in Hutchinson, according to police.

He grabbed her purse with so much force that it knocked her to ground. She held on and was dragged five to six feet. This caused some bruising. She managed to hold on and he finally gave up and ran away.

The incident was caught on store video, which police used to locate him just after 11a.m. Wednesday. He was jailed for attempted robbery with a bond of $10,000.

Taylor was on parole for a conviction of indecent liberties with a child in 2014.

He should make an initial court appearance Thursday morning.