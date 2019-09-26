New use found for closed St. John Military School campus

By LESLIE EIKLEBERRY

Salina Post

The St. John’s Military School (SJMS) campus now has a new, though somewhat similar mission.

SJMS closed at the end of the school year in May. On Thursday, leaders of Saint Francis Ministries and SJMS announced a collaboration that they say will create a positive, empowering future for the school’s Salina campus.

Saint Francis Ministries has agreed to take over the SJMS campus and will lead a collaborative effort to establish future plans for the property. The campus will become part of the long-time Salina-based nonprofit that provides child welfare and adult services in six states and internationally.

Additionally, SJMS’s history and mission will be honored on the campus with the establishment of a historical museum in Linger Hall.

The collaboration was announced Thursday afternoon on the SJMS campus. More than 50 community leaders and representatives were on hand in the campus’ Teardrop for the announcement.

William J. Clark, St. John’s president and CEO, welcomed the crowd and announced the merger.

“Today, St. John’s Military School and Saint Francis Ministries officially announce the merger of St. John’s with Saint Francis. Upon this merger, St. John’s will be officially renamed the St. John’s Ministries and School,” Clark said. “As a component of Saint Francis Ministries, the new St. John’s will strive to help, educate, and develop youth and families alike, providing a holistic approach to healing, hope, and education.”

Clark then invited Salina banker Larry Britegam, who has been associated with SJMS for more than 50 years, to speak on behalf of the SJMS Board of Trustees. Britegam is the vice-chair of the SJMS trustees.

Britegam said that 52 years ago this month, he was an eighth-grade student marching around the teardrop and going through a hard time in his life.

“In 1967, there was more dirt out here than there were beautiful bricks and beautiful buildings as there are today, but the mission of the school was the same and the core values of those who established this school never wavered over the years. Its impact on young men became life-changing and I personally experienced that,” Britegam said.

“I feel compelled to tell you that I stand here today representing thousands of alumni scattered throughout the world who also love this school and what it did for each and every one of us. But through hard times, as has been the situation over the last 10 years at St. John’s, comes change and through our hard times we learned it doesn’t mean the end, but simply different,” he said.

Britegam noted that both SJMS and Saint Francis Ministries were started by the Episcopal Church.

“How ironic is it that these two storied institutions are now together fulfilling the mission of helping children and families in need? This campus will once again become very vibrant. From a board of trustees standpoint, we could not be happier for Saint Francis Ministries, along with their board, for becoming the new tenant of this beautiful campus,” Britegam said. “We know we’re leaving this special place in the hands of a very special group of people.”

The Very Rev. Robert N. Smith, Saint Francis dean, president and CEO, then talked about the shared history of the two organizations.

“Our institutions have a shared history that goes back to the very founding of Saint Francis and goes back to the earliest days of St. John’s,” Smith explained. “Mize Hall that sits here on campus is named after former Bishop Robert Mize Sr. That Bishop Mize was the father of the future Bishop Mize, our Father Bob, who founded Saint Francis. Our Father Bob was a student here at St. John’s. His family was involved beyond his father in the life of St. John’s. Father Bob who had a vision for how it was that his ministry could serve children and families was supported by another priest of the Episcopal Church who was also educated here at St. John’s as a young man, Father Peter Francis.”

The focus for St. John’s campus will be creating a ministry that addresses important needs, while honoring the values of both organizations, Smith said in a news release from Saint Francis Ministries.

Salina Mayor Trent Davis also was among the dignitaries who spoke during the announcement event.

“When I think of Salina, I think of a city of great first impressions. You come here and you see a beautiful downtown, a nice airport, a beautiful campus,” Davis said as he gestured to the SJMS campus. “But in my 20 years here, I see Salina as a community of second chances. The mission here will definitely be that of a second chance.”

Clark said he was excited for the next steps that will occur in the 131-year history of St. John’s.

“The mission of St. John’s lives on in this new partnership, and we have been encouraged by Saint Francis’ commitment to continue our mission of serving youth and families,” he noted in the news release. “The devotion of Saint Francis to youth and families is undeniable. Saint Francis is the perfect partner to carry forward the St. John’s mission. I am excited about what the future will bring and am honored to be moving forward with such a fine organization.”

Saint Francis will partner with the Salina community, local businesses and other organizations to determine potential uses for the campus, located at 110 W. Otis Ave. Under consideration are plans to consolidate Saint Francis’ Salina offices on the campus.

“As we work on the future of St. John’s campus, all options will align with the Saint Francis mission to provide healing and hope to children and families,” Smith said. “One area of passion for us is to find innovative solutions, such as a residential workforce program, to help address the growing numbers of children aging out of foster care who need ongoing support and guidance.”

Such a program would provide training in soft skills needed to be successful in the job market, and also would provide skills training to meet the needs of area businesses, Smith said. Young people aging out of the foster care system face challenges that can make their entry into adulthood difficult, and Saint Francis has been considering for some time ways in which that transition can be better supported.