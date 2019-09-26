KVCA Rankings – Week 3

The week 3 Volleyball rankings from the Kansas Volleyball Coaches Association
CLASS 6A
1. Blue Valley North 12-1 (1)
2. Washburn Rural 10-1 (2)
3. Blue Valley 11-4 (4)
4. Gardner-Edgerton 11-3 (5)
5. Garden City 12-0 (6)
6. Mill Valley 8-3 (7)
7. Blue Valley Northwest 9-2 (9)
8. Blue Valley West 6-5 (3)
9. Olathe West 13-5 (NR)
10. Wichita East 10-2 (10)
CLASS 5A
1. St. James Academy 11-0 (1)
2. Spring Hill 16-0 (3)
3. Bishop Carroll 11-0 (4)
4. St. Thomas Aquinas 7-3 (2)
5. Lansing 7-4 (5)
6. Maize South 19-0 (7)
7. Goddard 14-2 (10)
8. Basehor-Linwood 10-3 (8)
9. Topeka-Seaman 11-5 (9)
10. Andover 14-3 (NR)
CLASS 4A
1. Andale 15-1 (1)
2. Topeka-Hayden 12-5 (2)
3. Nickerson 15-2 (3)
4. Wichita-Trinity Academy 8-1 (6)
5. Bishop Miege 3-7 (4)
6. Louisburg 5-7 (5)
7. Independence 11-2 (10)
8. Chapman 11-4 (8)
9. Circle 7-4 (9)
10. Buhler 8-3 (7)
CLASS 3A
1. Royal Valley 17-0 (1)
2. Beloit 16-1 (2)
3. Hesston 10-2 (3)
4. Sabetha 14-3 (4)
5. Belle Plaine 18-3 (5)
6. Frontenac 11-3 (6)
7. Silver Lake 11-5 (7)
8. Riverton 17-1 (10)
9. Thomas More Prep 16-5 (NR)
10. Wellsville 12-4 (NR)
CLASS 2A
1. Wabaunsee 13-1 (1)
2. Smith Center 11-1 (2)
3. Garden Plain 10-1 (3)
4. St. Mary’s-Colgan 19-1 (5)
5. Sedgwick 15-1 (4)
6. Valley Heights 16-3 (6)
7. Ellinwood 12-2 (7)
8. Maranatha Christian 9-3 (8)
9. Trego Community 11-3 (9)
10. Heritage Christian 12-1 (NR)
CLASS 1A
1. Spearville 10-2 (2)
2. Rural Vista 17-2 (1)
3. Centralia 10-3 (3)
4. Flinthills 18-1 (NR)
5. Thunder Ridge 15-1 (8)
6. Attica 11-1 (5)
7. Golden Plains 16-1 (6)
8. Chetopa 21-3 (4)
9. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 11-3 (7)
10. Central Plains 10-3 (NR)