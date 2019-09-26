KVCA Rankings – Week 3

The week 3 Volleyball rankings from the Kansas Volleyball Coaches Association

CLASS 6A

1. Blue Valley North 12-1 (1)

2. Washburn Rural 10-1 (2)

3. Blue Valley 11-4 (4)

4. Gardner-Edgerton 11-3 (5)

5. Garden City 12-0 (6)

6. Mill Valley 8-3 (7)

7. Blue Valley Northwest 9-2 (9)

8. Blue Valley West 6-5 (3)

9. Olathe West 13-5 (NR)

10. Wichita East 10-2 (10)

CLASS 5A

1. St. James Academy 11-0 (1)

2. Spring Hill 16-0 (3)

3. Bishop Carroll 11-0 (4)

4. St. Thomas Aquinas 7-3 (2)

5. Lansing 7-4 (5)

6. Maize South 19-0 (7)

7. Goddard 14-2 (10)

8. Basehor-Linwood 10-3 (8)

9. Topeka-Seaman 11-5 (9)

10. Andover 14-3 (NR)

CLASS 4A

1. Andale 15-1 (1)

2. Topeka-Hayden 12-5 (2)

3. Nickerson 15-2 (3)

4. Wichita-Trinity Academy 8-1 (6)

5. Bishop Miege 3-7 (4)

6. Louisburg 5-7 (5)

7. Independence 11-2 (10)

8. Chapman 11-4 (8)

9. Circle 7-4 (9)

10. Buhler 8-3 (7)

CLASS 3A

1. Royal Valley 17-0 (1)

2. Beloit 16-1 (2)

3. Hesston 10-2 (3)

4. Sabetha 14-3 (4)

5. Belle Plaine 18-3 (5)

6. Frontenac 11-3 (6)

7. Silver Lake 11-5 (7)

8. Riverton 17-1 (10)

9. Thomas More Prep 16-5 (NR)

10. Wellsville 12-4 (NR)

CLASS 2A

1. Wabaunsee 13-1 (1)

2. Smith Center 11-1 (2)

3. Garden Plain 10-1 (3)

4. St. Mary’s-Colgan 19-1 (5)

5. Sedgwick 15-1 (4)

6. Valley Heights 16-3 (6)

7. Ellinwood 12-2 (7)

8. Maranatha Christian 9-3 (8)

9. Trego Community 11-3 (9)

10. Heritage Christian 12-1 (NR)

CLASS 1A

1. Spearville 10-2 (2)

2. Rural Vista 17-2 (1)

3. Centralia 10-3 (3)

4. Flinthills 18-1 (NR)

5. Thunder Ridge 15-1 (8)

6. Attica 11-1 (5)

7. Golden Plains 16-1 (6)

8. Chetopa 21-3 (4)

9. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 11-3 (7)

10. Central Plains 10-3 (NR)