Kansas man hospitalized, suspect jailed after motel stabbing

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and have made an arrest.

Just after 9:30p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a disturbance call at a motel in the 5700 Block of West Kellogg in Wichita, according to officer Paul Cruz.

Officers located a 25-year-old man with multiple stab wounds and a 26-year-old woman with a minor hand injury. EMS transported the man to a local hospital for treatment. He remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Investigators determined a suspect identified as 31-year-old Garrett Akers of Douglas arrived at the motel room occupied by his 26-year-old ex-girlfriend, a 25-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man. A physical disturbance ensued and Akers pulled a knife, stabbed the man and fled on foot.

Police arrested Akers and he is being held on requested charges of aggravated battery.