How Barton became Barton…the birth of a college

As Barton Community College celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2019, the story on how difficult is was to start a college has begun to fade.

In advance of the school’s 20th anniversary in 1989, then Barton County Community College Foundation Director Phil Grossardt sat down with one of the founders of the school J.A. Mermis who told the story on how the college came to be.

Mermis headed Security State Bank in Great Bend for many years, prior to it becoming UMB. Mermis was pro-college and one of the leaders in getting the community college to the voters and was the first chairman of the board of trustees, a position he held for many years. The school had an administrative office on 16th Street starting in 1965, not far from Security State, prior to the campus opening in 1969.

Here is that interview in its entirety, a conversation that also aired Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM.