Drone helped officers during standoff in rural Ellis County

ELLIS COUNTY — A 34-year-old Hays man was arrested Wednesday north of Catharine after a nearly four-hour standoff.

According to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, just before 4:30 p.m. law enforcement officials were called to the 2200 block of Feedlot Road for the report of an unlawful discharge of a firearm.

During the incident, the man reportedly discharged a weapon several times.

The man, who has not been identified, was apprehended just after 8 p.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol, Hays Police Department, Ellis County EMS, Rural Fire and Hays Drone Service all assisted during the incident.