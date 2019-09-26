Dedication of the Macksville City Park is Oct. 6

American State Bank & Trust held its very first “Growing for Good” contest this spring and the winner was the city of Macksville. They received $5,000 prize to help improve its city park.

“The idea of the contest was to help improve a Kansas community,” stated bank CEO Greg Quarles. “We believe that the best way to be a community bank, is to be a part of the community. We live here and work here too, so Kansas communities are important to us. The contest was open to anyone in the state of Kansas to submit ideas for how they could improve their communities. We chose the Macksville city park because they are celebrating their 100-year anniversary this year and we know that this park can really benefit the whole community.”

Macksville Pride, a local organization of involved citizens, managed the park improvement project. Shelly Evans is a part of that team and said, “The city park is one of the beautiful pieces of history we still have left, and in honor of the 100-year anniversary, we want to make it more accessible to everyone. Our playground is limited and we added equipment that could provide play areas for children as well as updating for safety. It is wonderful to have partners like American State Bank that believe in community.”

Dedication of the park:

When: Sunday, October 6

Where: Macksville City Park, Macksville Kansas

Time: 11:00 a.m. Community Church Service / Noon Speaker, Shelly Evans, Park dedication

Immediately following speaker will be the Meal and then a corn hole tournament