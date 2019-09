Cop Shop (9/25)

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/25)

Traffic Arrest

At 12:21 a.m. Denning was arrested for DWS at 17th Street & the 281 Bypass.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 12:24 a.m. a K-9 was used at 17th Street & the 281 Bypass.

Sex Offense

At 11:07 a.m. a sex offense was reported on 9th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:17 p.m. an accident was reported at 1409 Williams Street.

Domestic

At 3:38 p.m. report of being battered by Jeffrey Keenan at 5201 Broadway was made. Keenan was arrested.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:45 p.m. an accident was reported at 8920 8th Street.

At 6:16 p.m. an accident was reported at 3521 Lakin Avenue.

At 6:45 p.m. an accident was reported at Forest Avenue & Main Street.

At 7:37 p.m. an accident was reported at 4714 17th Street Ter.

Injury Accident

At 9:40 p.m. an accident was reported in the 3900 block of Forest Avenue.