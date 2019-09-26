Bomb threat made towards Great Bend hospital; nothing found

On Thursday, Sept. 26 at approximately 3:10 p.m. the Great Bend Police Department was dispatched to University of Kansas Great Bend Campus, 514 Cleveland, in reference to a bomb threat.

Some areas of the hospital were evacuated and the rest of the building was placed on lock down. Emergency personnel from the GBPD, Barton County Sheriff’s office and Kansas Highway Patrol, along with hospital staff, conducted a search of the building and the property.

No suspicious items were located in the area.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime, is asked to call the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.