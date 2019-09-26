Barton Volleyball rallies on the road to end Butler’s win streak

bartonsports.com

Trailing 2-1 Wednesday night at the Power Plant in El Dorado, the Barton Community College volleyball team rallied on the road to knock off third place Butler Community College 25-16, 23-25, 23-25, 25-22, and 15-10.

The second conference road fifth set victory moves Barton into the third spot of the Jayhawk West at 3-2, improving to 10-6 on the year, with the Cougars snapping Butler’s seven match win streak in dropping the Grizzlies to 4-4 in conference and 9-6 overall.

Barton will next step out of conference play for a weekend 4-pack of matches in Arkansas City, Kansas, at the Cowley College Invitational. The Cougars open up play Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. versus Northeastern Oklahoma A&M with a match wait until a 2:00 p.m. scheduled first serve against Central Community College-Columbus. On Saturday Barton again plays the first match of the day with an 8:00 a.m. breakfast affair with Metropolitan Community College-Longview before wrapping up the day with a high noon tangle with Division II No. 11 ranked host Cowley College.