Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/25)

BOOKED: Traxler Denning of Great Bend on GBMC case for DWS and no insurance, bond set at $500 C/S or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Sean Brown for probation violation on Barton County District warrant with a bond of $2,500 cash only.

BOOKED: Jeffery F. Keenan of Great Bend for Great Bend Police case for domestic battery and criminal restraint, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Traxler Denning of Great Bend posted a $500 surety bond through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonding on GBMC case for DWS and no insurance.

RELEASED: Radolfo Santellano of Topeka on withdrawal of warrant for parole violation.

RELEASED: David McMullen on Barton County District Court case. Released after serving a 90-day sanction.

RELEASED: Jeffery F. Keenan of Great Bend for Great Bend Police case for domestic battery and criminal restraint, posted $1,000 surety bond through A-1 Bail Bonds.