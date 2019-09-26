Barton County companies honored for protecting the environment

Four companies have received 2019 Environmental Stewardship Awards from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and one of them an Environmental Stewardship Award with Distinction. The awards are given to businesses and other organizations in Kansas in recognition of their efforts to protect the environment beyond compliance requirements.

Kansas State University’s Pollution Prevention Institute works with companies that have gone beyond compliance to implement pollution prevention projects and assists them with award applications.

Companies earning awards were:

Smithfield Packaged Meats Corporation’s Wichita plant reconfigured its cooling water system to use water more efficiently, reducing annual usage by an estimated 1.2 million gallons.

Blizzard Energy Inc. of Great Bend developed a closed-loop process to reclaim fuel oil, carbon char and steel from waste tires. In nine months, Blizzard reclaimed approximately 91,116 pounds of carbon char; 101,230 pounds of oil; 20,248 pounds of steel; and 32,903 pounds of gas.

The Hoisington location of Superior Essex, a communications cable manufacturer, installed a high- efficiency air compressor and replaced water-trap drains with no-loss units. This reduced its annual energy needs by an estimated 228,588 kWh (kilowatt hour), saving $20,573 and avoiding greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to 162 metric tons of carbon dioxide.

Ascension Via Christi healthcare organization received an Environmental Stewardship Award with Distinction for improving the efficiency of the steam traps at both its St. Francis and St. Joseph hospitals in Wichita. Each facility, after conducting a full inventory, replaced all failed traps, which reduced natural gas needs by 29,000 MMBtus (one million British thermal units) annually; avoided greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to 1,538 metric tons of carbon dioxide; and saved $164,877.

The Kansas State University Pollution Prevention Institute, or PPI, assists businesses and other organizations looking to identify and implement pollution prevention projects. Companies and organizations interested in implementing such projects may apply to host a pollution prevention intern in 2020. For more information, go to www.ksuppi.org or contact PPI at 800-578-8898.