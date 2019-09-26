94% of Eisenhower students receiving free/reduced lunches

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

At Thursday’s USD 428 Board of Education luncheon at Eisenhower Elementary School, Principal JoAnn Blevins noted there were 315 students enrolled at the grade school this year, a number that is up from the 303 figure last May. Blevins noted the school’s kindergarten and sixth grade classes our exceptionally large this year with 54 students in kindergarten and 53 in sixth.

Out of the 315 students currently enrolled at Eisenhower, 94.5 percent of them receive free or reduced priced meals. That percentage is up from 74 percent last year, something Blevins accredited to the privacy of the online enrollment where parents can select their lunch options if they qualify.

“For a family that might be experiences situational poverty and they are not wanting to necessarily advertise that, they can apply for those services at home,” said Blevins. “The very bare minimum of people know about that.”

Enrollment options online have been available the past few years, but the Great Bend school district just recently waived the fees for paying online. Blevins says school staff has also brought more awareness to the free or reduced priced lunches to parents.

“Not only is it easier to do, but more people are aware,” said Blevins. “I think the district going to the online piece for the reduced or free lunch application was an excellent decision because we are helping more families make ends meet.”

Income eligibility guidelines are used to determine access to free or reduced priced meals.