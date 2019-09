Dakota’s Deals- Thurs. Sept. 26th

TRADING POST LISTINGS

FOR THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2019.

1. TRADE: LARGE TRAILER TO SMALL TRAILER LOOKING FOR: FREE OLD JUNK MOWERS. 797-9116

2. FOR SALE: NORDIC TRACK STATIONARY BIKE ASKING $150, NAUTILUS RECUMBENT BIKE $225. PROCEEDS GO TO GOLDEN BELT SOCIETY. 786-5955

3. FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS, ROOSTERS & DUCKS, FISH TANK, SEVERAL BIRDCAGES. 792-7074

4. FOR SALE: MOVING- YARD WAGON $15, ELECTRIC LOG SPLITTER, PROPRANE TURKEY FRYER $25 NEVER USED, WALKER (FOLDS UP HAS A BASKET) $20. 792-3725

5. LOOKING FOR: PELLET STOVE THAT BURNS CORN OR PELLETS. FOR SALE: 1973 C70 GIN TRUCK, HONEY. 792-9414

6. FOR SALE: OCTAGON SHAPE WOOD BURNING STOVE 3 1/2′ TALL x 2 &1/2′ WIDE FOR OUTDOOR USE (LIKE A SHOP OR GARAGE) $35, 2 – LARIAT ROPES $20 EACH, 2 – FLAT SCREEN TVS 1-27″ $35, 1-16″ $15. 785-259-4200

7. FOR SALE: 36″ PULL BEHIND GRASS AERATOR. 617-1328

8. FOR SALE: QUEEN SIZE BOX SPRINGS AND MATTRESS, BROWN SWIVEL CHAIR. 620-653-7587 OR 617-7493

9. FOR SALE: SET OF 4 TIRES 195 60 15, A 97 FORD EXPLORER – NEEDS MOTOR, 2001 CROWN VIC. 282-7708

10. FOR SALE: BROWN LIFT CHAIR, LOOKING FOR: 55 GALLON FISH AQUARIUM WITH STAND. 620-617-3505

11. FOR SALE: 4 TICKETS TO “KANSAS” CONCERT @ HARTMAN ARENA THIS SATURDAY. 620-786-4559

12. FOR SALE: VINTAGE RAIN LAMP THAT HANGS FROM WALNUT CABINET $275, 2 – VINTAGE HUTCHES, 1 – CHERRY WOOD, THE OTHER IS A DARKER WOOD, $80 EACH. 2 – VINTAGE CHESTER DRAWERS, $75 EACH. 617-5136

13. LOOKING FOR: A SET OF OLD METAL BOX SPRINGS, TO MAKE A DRAG OUT OF. 639-7050

14. FOR SALE: COMPLETE SETS OF OLD TV SHOWS FULL SEASONS. MAKE OFFER. 792-3640

15. LOOKING FOR: 55 GALLON DRUMS – FOR BURN BARRELS. 785-650-3133

16. FOR SALE: 5 SPEED TRANSMISSION, 98 S-10. 786-9654

17. LOOKING FOR: ALUMINUM CHRISTMAS TREE 4-6FT TALL (60’S DECOR). 720-226-6957