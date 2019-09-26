2 children ejected, driver arrested after SW Kansas crash

SEWARD COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating an injury accident just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Seward County that resulted in an arrest.

A 1997 Chevy Tahoe driven by a 25-year-old woman was westbound in the 600 Block of East 2nd Street in Liberal at a high rate of speed when she lost control, left the roadway and struck a fence before the vehicle rolled 1/4 time onto its side before coming to rest back on its wheels, according to Police Captain Robert Rogers.

When officers arrived they located the driver trying to flee the scene in her vehicle. She was taken into custody for alleged DUI, according to Rogers.

A 3-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy had been ejected from the vehicle and suffered minor injuries. They were treated and released on scene by Seward County EMS. A 5-year-old boy was found to not have any injuries. The driver and two adults declined to be evaluated. The driver was the only occupant properly restrained, according to Rogers.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. The Seward County Attorney is expected to file charges in the case.