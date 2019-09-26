1 dead, 2 hospitalized after SW Kansas pickup rollover crash

FINNEY COUNTY— One person died in an accident just after 8:30p.m. Wednesday in Finney County.

The Kansas. Highway Patrol reported a 1997 Ford F150 driven by Rafael Marino-Ortiz, 54, Schuler, NE., west bound on U.S. 50 six miles east of Garden City.

The pickup had tire damage. The driver lost control of the vehicle. It left the roadway to the north, rolled and a passenger was ejected

Adame-Leon, Guadalupe, 72, Schuyler, NE, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marino-Ortiz, Rafael and passenger, Cristina Solache-Tellez, 45, Lexington, NE., were transported to the hospital in Garden City. The two passengers were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.