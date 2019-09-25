Sheriff asks for public’s help in Kansas shooting investigation

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend shooting and ask the public for help to locate individuals who may have information.

During the early morning hours of September 21st deputies responded to a shooting in the parking lot at the Topeka Sports Cabaret, 4216 NE Seward Avenue in Topeka, according to Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer.

The victim, a man in his 20’s, was seriously injured and was transported to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating five individuals who may have information about this incident or may have information on the shooting, according to Stallbaumer.