Police: Kansas felon arrested for violent knife attack on woman

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and have a suspect in custody.

On Tuesday, police were called 401 SW Jackson, the regional American Medical Response headquarters, where a 27-year-old woman had arrived seeking treatment for what appeared to be serious stab wounds to her back, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel.

AMR staff attended to the victim and she was quickly transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive. Based on information gleaned from the investigation, offices established that the suspect of this crime was a Joshua Keeling, 26, of Topeka.

Officers and investigators followed numerous leads that ultimately led them to Keeling’s location and he was apprehended near 7th and SW Topeka Blvd without further incident.

Keeling was then booked into the Shawnee Co Department of Corrections on requested charges of Attempted 2nd degree murder. Keeling has two previous convictions for aggravated battery and aggravated assault, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.